GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new restaurant in downtown Greensboro initially attracts attention for its unique name, ‘Cille and ‘Scoe.

The restaurant’s named after the owner’s grandparents, Lucille and Roscoe, who taught him to cook Southern favorites fresh from the garden.

Chef Sean Reaves says he combines those lessons with the expertise he learned at culinary school to create elevated Southern-inspired dishes.

He also strives to use as many North Carolina grown ingredients as possible.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste.