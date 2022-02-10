Does Bossy Beulah’s have the best chicken sandwich in the Triad?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a new contender in the chicken sandwich wars in the Piedmont Triad.

People are packing Bossy Beulah’s in Winston-Salem. They serve hand battered and fried chicken sandwiches on bakery fresh buns, with homemade pickles and Duke’s mayonnaise.

This is the second Bossy Beulah’s in North Carolina. Jim Noble’s restaurant group opened the first in Charlotte.

It’s been such a huge success that Noble decided to open a second location and chose Winston-Salem because that’s where he opened his very first restaurant 30 years ago, Noble’s, which is now Roosters.

The chicken sandwich chain is named for Noble’s Aunt Beulah. She lived in High Point and cooked fried chicken when she babysat him as child.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by Bossy Beulah’s to check out this chicken sandwich sensation.