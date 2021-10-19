Dirty Fries in Winston-Salem is serving up one of America’s favorites in unique ways

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — French fries are one of America’s favorite foods.

In fact, the average American eats about 30 pounds of fries each year according to a study by National Geographic!

There’s a new spot in Winston-Salem has may have people in the Piedmont eating even more fries this year. Dirty Fries opened late this summer in Winston-Salem and has quickly become quite the hot spot in town.

It’s not just the fries that are getting all the attention.

It’s because they pile tons of topping onto the potatoes, everything from chicken and shrimp to cheese and veggies.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by for a taste.