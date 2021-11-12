Despite pandemic woes, ‘The Sage Mule’ in Greensboro has found a loyal customer base for their fresh brunch bites

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — From COVID-19 closing indoor dining for months to the ongoing labor shortage, so many restaurants have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. 

But, one locally owned spot in Greensboro seems to have beaten the odds. 

The Sage Mule in Greensboro opened two years ago this week, just four months before COVID-19 changed the restaurant industry completely. 

Despite all the challenges caused by the pandemic, business continues to boom at the breakfast, lunch and brunch spot in downtown Greensboro. 

The manager credits their talented staff with creating fresh-made menu items daily. Those dishes have helped them earn a loyal customer base. 

On the weekends, people are willing to wait up to an hour for a table. FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to find out why.

