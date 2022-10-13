GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020!

That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery.

Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at Revolution Mill in Greensboro. Palowski says winning that contest helped her build a customer base at pop-ups around town and selling to local restaurants and coffee shops.

With a loyal customer base, she and her husband felt confident enough to open a brick-and-mortar bakery.

Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie specializes in breakfast pastries, especially cinnamon rolls and unique flavors of sweet rolls. Shannon Smith stopped by the shop for a taste.