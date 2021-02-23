Ben’s Boyz in Greensboro serves up classic comfort food

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time of year, we all crave comfort food.

One of the most popular new food spots in Greensboro serves all the Southern favorites, including fried chicken and fish, macaroni and cheese, yams and collard greens.

The owners of Ben’s Boyz strive to serve their young employees as well.

The soul food truck sits off Green Valley Road at the Friendly Center in Greensboro.

While customers rave about the food, the review from their employees are glowing as well.

The young cooks and cashiers say working at Ben’s Boyz they learn not just their jobs but important life lessons as well.

Once a week, they are required to have a mentoring session with one of the owners where they learn personal finance lessons.

Shannon Smith shares the story in this FOX8 Foodie.