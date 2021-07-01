Almost a century later, Zack’s Hot Dog Shop is still slinging hot dogs in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the Fourth of July weekend Americans will eat an estimated 150 million hot dogs.

Most people will cook them at home, but plenty of people will stop by their favorite local hot dog spot. We have a lot of famous ones right here in the Piedmont-Triad.

Zack’s Hot Dog Shop opened in Downtown Burlington nearly a century ago, and it remains one of the most popular spots in town.

In today’s Fox8 Foodie, Shannon Smith shows us how this hot dog spot has stood the test of time.