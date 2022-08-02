WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.

The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees.

600 Degrees opened in March and has quickly become a hot spot in the city. Chefs cook almost everything, from steaks to carrots, over wood-fired coals.

An interesting twist! Back in the 1940s and 50s, workers burned thousands of pounds of coal to power the tobacco plants, and 600 Degrees sits underneath the smokestacks right across from Bailey Park.

FOX8 Foodie Shannon Smith stopped by to get a look at the spot and a taste of the food.