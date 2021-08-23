Forget Lady Luck, you need kitten Lucky in your life!

STALEY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes, you just gotta ask yourself…are ya feelin’ Lucky, punk?

Lucky is a sweet, loving boy who is searching for a forever family to love him.

He is a playful and social car whose never met a stranger. He does well with really anyone! People of all ages, other cats and even dogs. He’s ready to be anyone’s friend, and everyone needs a little ‘luck’ in their life, right?

You can find Lucky at Happy Hills Animal Foundation. His adoption fee is $100 and it includes his neuter, his routine vaccinations, microchipping and 30 days of pet insurance!

You can give Happy Hills a call at (336) 622-3620 if you’d like to make today your Lucky day!

