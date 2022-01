MOCKSVILLE, (WGHP) — This time of year, most people are inside, bundled up against the cold.

But serious sportsmen are enjoying the great outdoors, especially fishermen.

The ones who go after the biggest fish get help from a local company. They’re reeling in fans from all over with precision equipment that’s made right here in North Carolina.

You can find out more about Fish Bite Rod Holders by visiting their website or finding them on social media.