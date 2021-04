KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Spring is a great time to soak in all the natural beauty around the Piedmont. But one spot, Dewberry Farm in Kernersville, is drawing lots of people who want to see fields that are filled with color.

Brad Jones found that they can also take home some of that color that’s Made in North Carolina.

They are selling tickets through the end of this week, and you have to buy them in advance. Go to www.dewberrymanor.com to purchase tickets.