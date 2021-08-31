Empasta Cheeze Sauce may fool you

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You can find any number of things in the aisle of your favorite grocery store.

But when you’re looking for a vegetarian or vegan option, the selection can be a little slim.

A Greensboro-based man is looking for ways to expand that selection by making a product that might even fool the skeptics among you, and it’s made right here in North Carolina.

Empasta Cheeze Sauce is available at Deep Roots Market as well as Sonder Mind and Body in Greensboro. In Winston-Salem, you can check them out at Buie’s Market and Downtown Bodega.

You can always check out their products online at Empasta Food.