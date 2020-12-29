Egger Wood in Davidson County is making waves as demand rises

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, construction projects are going strong. That means other related areas, like furniture manufacturing are showing a lot of growth as well. One plant in Davidson County is part of that trend. Brad Jones found that Egger Wood Products is working to create one of the important components that’s Made in North Carolina.

Find out more by going to their website.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter