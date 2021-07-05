‘Do great things. This is only part of it’; championship winning football coach gives inspiring speech to his players

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Go Whirlies! Last year, the high school football season was moved from fall 2020 to spring of 2021. For coaches and players, all that mattered was playing the game they loved.

When it was all said and done, one local team won the state championship. But the victory wasn’t the whole story.

“If this is the greatest thing that ever happens to you, I’m going to be disappointed,” Coach Brown told his team after their win.

Cindy Farmer spoke with Coach Darryl Brown about the impactful speech he gave to his players after their big victory, and his hope for their futures.