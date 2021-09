(WGHP) — Dexter is ready to play!

This 2-year-old was found as a stray, but he loves human interaction and dogs with his same play style.

PetSuites of Greensboro says he’s a “love bug of a sweetheart.”

He would love a family that enjoys being outdoors, playing with the ball and long walks.

For more information, contact PetSuites of Greensboro at (336) 890-6420.