Davidson County Animal Alliance helps pets across the county

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Occasionally, animal lovers with the best intentions get overwhelmed by the number of pets in their care.
FOX8’s Emily Byrd rode along with some volunteers from Davidson County Animal Alliance who are offering help across the county.
DCAI is a non-profit, so it relies on donations from the public.
If you want information on their snip program or need help with food, vaccinations or re-homing pets, visit their website.
