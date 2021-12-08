Creating a driving plan can make it easier for seniors to understand when it’s time to put the car in park

(WGHP) — No one wants to give up their car keys.

As we age, our vision and our reflexes begin to change. Some medications can even affect your ability to drive.

It’s good for senior drivers to create a driving plan with their family so you can decide if it’s all right to drive or it’s time to leave it in park.

On this week’s Successful Aging, Linda Pritchett has advice on how to formulate a driving plan with your family.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.

