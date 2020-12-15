Chatham County bakery may change the way you think about fruitcake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Now more than ever, people want to take part in the traditions they’ve enjoyed over the years. But no one could have predicted the flood of business that one company, Southern Supreme is seeing. Brad Jones went to Chatham County to find out why everyone wants their fruitcake, that’s Made in North Carolina.

If you’ve got to try some before the holiday, you may have to stop by their showroom at 1699 Hoyt Scott Road in Bear Creek, or check their website.