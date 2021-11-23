Cash rules! Energetic, adorable mutt seeks a home that can devote time to his training

(WGHP) — This boy is all puppy and he’s ready to brighten up you’re life!

Cash is a 1-year-old, 75-pound Golden Retriever/Pointer Mix. He’s high energy and all puppy! His foster family brags on how smart Cash is, and how motivated he is to learn. He already knows sit and stay!

He’s definitely ready for more training. He can be a little enthusiastic on his leash and pull, but he’s definitely smart enough to learn. Cash still has puppy tendencies, so keep tasty snacks out of reach.

Older kids are probably better for Cash’s energy level, and he does like to be the center of attention, so he might be best as the only dog in a house. He loves to play with balls and any kind of toy.

Really, no one has found anything that Cash doesn’t love…except sharing!

Cash needs a home that’s ready for puppy energy and will be patient with his training, not someone too busy to devote time to him.



If you’d like to meet Cash, contact adopt@tgrr.org!