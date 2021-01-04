Carmel is looking for a family to help her let out all her ‘puppy energy’

Carmel is our Pet of the Week!

Carmel is a year and a half old and still very much a puppy! She is a high energy girl who LOVES to run and play. She would do best with an active owner and a fenced in yard where she is able to get some of her puppy energy out. She very much loves to play with toys and will entertain herself by flinging them up in the air and catching them. Carmel is a pretty vocal girl who will not do well in an apartment or townhouse. Since she is higher energy, she would do better in a home with older or no kids. She’s pretty oblivious to her size and thinks everyone is a playmate. She gets along well with dogs of any size and wouldn’t mind living with a cat. It is important for Carmel to have an owner who knows how to deal with her puppy energy and understands that it will take time for her to mature. Carmel is a fun dog who can’t wait to find her just right forever home.

Her adoption fee is $400. This includes spaying, microchipping, dental cleaning, vaccines including rabies, wellness exam, bath, nail trim, pet portfolio, basket muzzle and Martingale collar.

To learn more about Carmel and other greyhounds, please visit www.getagrey.com.