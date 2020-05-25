Butternut and Apricat are our Pets of the Week

Butternut and Apricat are bonded brothers. They are around 2 years old and been in the AARF program since they were kittens.

They are a little shy; Butternut is more outgoing than Apricat.

With some good attention and love the right family/person can work with them to overcome their social issues. We would like for them to find a home together. Since they are shy, we do not recommend them with young children or dogs.

Apricat is longhair and Butternut is the shorthair.



Their adoption fee is $125 each and they have been neutered, microchipped and are up to date on their shots.



To inquire about these gorgeous boys go to aarfws.org.