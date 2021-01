There are a lot of breweries popping up around the state. But some local craft beverages are different, and they’re taking tastes in a new direction. Brad Jones has a closer look at Bull City Ciderworks and why their cider that’s Made in North Carolina is finding so many new fans.

You can visit their Lexington location at 599 South Salisbury Street or their new cider bar at 504 State Street in Greensboro.