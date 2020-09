We’re all different, but we tend to face the same kind of problems. One of those is finding comfortable clothes that look great, even if we gain a few pounds. Brad Jones tells us about one woman’s solution, Brilliant You jeans, that are Made in North Carolina.

Check out their webpage to find out more about them. You can even be part of a new kickstarter campaign to help raise money for new equipment and get some deals on their products. Look for details on the home page.