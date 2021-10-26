Bounty the dog is hunting for his forever home!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You won’t catch him on reality TV, because he’s not Dog the Bounty Hunter, he’s Bounty the Dog and he’s on the hunt for a forever home.



Bounty is our pet of the week



Bounty is a year and a half old Labrador mix. He’s about 55 pounds. He definitely needs a family with an active lifestyle, because he’s all energy!

He loves going for walks and he’s very attentive to his surroundings, and he gets the zoomies when he’s excited. He can entertain himself with a ball.

This handsome fellow is all up to date on his vaccines and he’s heartworm negative and neutered and microchipped! Bounty’s adoption fee has been partially sponsored by #SubaruLovesPets and it’s only $20!

Randolph County Animal shelter is appointment only, but you can call them or fill out an application online.