HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Healthcare can be so complicated.

If you don’t understand it well, sometimes you can wind up being taken advantage of.

Asking the right questions can help you with everything, from getting better care to keeping costs down.

On Successful Aging we have all the tips and tricks to be a savvy patient.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.