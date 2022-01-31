Batman (the dog) will save your family from boredom! When he’s not too busy saving the city from the Joker, at least

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Who’s afraid of the big Bat(man)?

No one, probably. Batman (the dog, the jury’s still out on if he’s the crimefighter) is a goofy, sweet fella. He’s a 4-year-old 60-pound lab/pitbull mix who has loads of energy. He’s an outgoing pup who does well on a leash and likes other dogs.

He’s curious about cats. And every Batman needs a cat, right?

He’s might be better at catching treats than he is bad guys, but that is probably what makes him perfect as a fun, cuddly buddy.

And if he disappears in the night to go do a little vigilante crime-fighting…just look the other way!

He’s neutered, heartworm negative and up to date on all his vaccines.

You can fill out an application to adopt Batman here!