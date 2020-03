Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're all doing our best to practice social distancing, but it may have some unintentional consequences on our elderly population.

Many nursing homes and long-term facilities have closed their doors to visitors.

And for many who get regular in-person visits may find themselves battling loneliness.

Parenting author Meghan Walbert has a suggestion when visitations just aren't possible.

She says create a call schedule to check in on your elderly relatives.