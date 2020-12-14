‘A second chance at a great life’; 3-year-old Ranger looking for new home after found wandering mountain trails

Meet Ranger! This 3-year-old lab mix was found wandering the mountain trails by a wonderful family who took him in and gave him a place to stay while searching for his owners.

Ranger joined the Red Dog Farm foster program nine months ago! He was shy and reserved at first but thanks to his finder and foster family he got a chance to change his story.

Ranger has now spent the last three months in basic training to learn to be a dog and is now ready for his forever home.

Ranger will need ongoing confidence-boosting and training. He is still shy but is worlds better than when he came to the shelter.

His trainer says his ideal home would be a single woman or a chill couple. He tends to gravitate more towards women.

Ideally, due to his shyness, a home without young children is best but teenagers would be fine. This home would also be quiet but still up for taking him out to play, for walks and continuing his socialization.

Ranger has done well with another dog previously but has not spent a lot of time with other dogs since his training. The dogs he has met though, he has been friendly with!

Ranger is crate trained, and it is really important that his adoptive home keep up with crating him as it is his safe space.

He loves playing in his foster’s fenced yard but wants to be with his people. He does not like storms or loud noises but has gotten better with that over the time he’s been with us.

Ranger LOVES toys but will destroy them. He either needs supervised toy time or harder toys that he can’t rip up and eat.

He has been neutered, microchipped and is current on vaccines. Ranger is a great boy who has been given a second chance at a great life!

If you are interested in giving this boy a forever home, please apply at www.reddogfarm.com!