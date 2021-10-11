A friendly girl is looking for a yard to call her own!

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A super active girl is looking for her forever home!

Betsy is a 4-year-old Labrador/Border Collie Mix. She’s a sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets.

She would do great with an active family who likes to go on trips or someone who has a fenced-in backyard where she’s free to run and play.

Betsy is currently being treated for heartworms.

Her adoption free is $95, and it includes her spay, age-appropriate vaccines and microchipping.

If you’d like to meet Betsy, give the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter