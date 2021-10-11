A friendly girl is looking for a yard to call her own!

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A super active girl is looking for her forever home!
Betsy is a 4-year-old Labrador/Border Collie Mix. She’s a sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets.
She would do great with an active family who likes to go on trips or someone who has a fenced-in backyard where she’s free to run and play.
Betsy is currently being treated for heartworms.
Her adoption free is $95, and it includes her spay, age-appropriate vaccines and microchipping.
If you’d like to meet Betsy, give the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.