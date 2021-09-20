3 sweet kittens seek a home; maybe one with a wagging dog tail for them to play with

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A triple threat of cuteness awaits you on this Pet of the Week!

Siler, Jewel and Mattie are all kittens looking for their forever homes. Siler is a 6-month-old male, Jewel and Mattie are 5-month-old sisters.

Jewel and Mattie are inquisitive and playful. They’re very curious about their foster brother dog’s wagging tail, and love to play with other cats as well as each other.

Jewel!

Jewel lounging, ready for pets!

Mattie is a sweet girl

Mattie patiently waiting for her new home

Siler is a calm boy

Siler just wants to have fun

Siler and Jewel get along splendidly!

Siler is a laid-back sweetie who is happiest just cuddled up watching TV or reading with you. Siler gets along with dogs well, too.

All kittens are spayed/neutered and up to date on all vaccines with microchips.

If you’d like to meet or adopt any of these three cutie-pies, give the Feral Cat Assistance Program a call at (336) 378-0878.