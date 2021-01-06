Keeping a healthy body and mind is important at any age, but especially so for seniors.
That start of a new year is a perfect time to double check what you’re doing right and what you can add to your daily routine.
Senior Adviser Linda Pritchett joins us with five simple ways to do just that.
You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Pandemic spotlights growing problem: Bullying healthcare workers online
- Stimulus check taxes: Will stimulus payments impact your taxes?
- 2021 resolutions for seniors to get their bodies and minds in the right place
- $10,000 reward offered after Greensboro man killed in parking lot of Mark’s Restaurant
- Dentists cleared to administer COVID-19 vaccine in California