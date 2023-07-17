(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing have been revealed.

If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the third-largest prize in Powerball history with an estimated $900 million jackpot, according to the NC Education Lottery.

The drawing offers a jackpot worth $900 million as an annuity or $465.1 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 17, 8, 9, 41, 5

The Powerball is: 21

The Power Play multiplier is: 4x

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in history are as follows:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$725 Million (est.) – July 12, 2023

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.