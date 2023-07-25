(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing have been revealed.

If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history with an estimated $820 million jackpot.

A winner could claim the prize as a $820 million annuity or $422 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 44, 6, 61, 3, 5

The Mega Ball number is: 25

The Megaplier is: 4x

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.