(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing have been revealed.
If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history with an estimated $820 million jackpot.
A winner could claim the prize as a $820 million annuity or $422 million in cash.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
The winning numbers drawn were: 44, 6, 61, 3, 5
The Mega Ball number is: 25
The Megaplier is: 4x
Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?
