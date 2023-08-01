(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing have been revealed.

If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history with an estimated $1.1 billion jackpot.

A winner on Tuesday could claim the jackpot as a $1.1 billion annuity or $550.2 million in cash.

Mega Millions has gone 29 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 24, 61, 45, 30

The Mega Ball number is: 12

The Megaplier is: 4x

