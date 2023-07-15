(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball drawing have been revealed.

If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the third-largest prize in Powerball history with an estimated $875 million jackpot, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers drawn were: 2, 9, 43, 55, 57

The Powerball is: 18

The Power Play multiplier is: x2

If a player won the jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million, before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot were 1 in 292,201,338.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in history are as follows:

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA

$731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

$725 Million (est.) – July 12, 2023

$699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

$687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

$632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have won a much smaller prize. About one in 29 entries do.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.