(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing have been revealed.

A winner could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.58 billion annuity or $783.3 million in cash.

The $1.58 billion jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. history and the largest ever for the Mega Millions game.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 32, 19, 13, 33, 20

The Mega Ball number is: 14

The Megaplier is: 2X

