(WGHP) — The winning numbers for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing have been revealed.

If a ticket matches the winning numbers, it could be the fourth-largest prize in Mega Millions history with an estimated $1.35 billion jackpot.

The winner of the $1.35 billion prize can opt to either have the amount paid over 30 years through an annuity or as an estimated lump sum payout of $659.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

The winning numbers drawn were: 45, 30, 52, 56, 11

The Mega Ball number is: 20

The Megaplier is: 2x

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.