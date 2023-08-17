WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — New North Carolina residents Ngoc Truong, of Creedmoor, and her husband say they can pay off a home they just bought after winning $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We just moved here two months ago,” Truong’s husband, Nhat Ho, said. “And now we can pay off our mortgage.”

They bought the winning $3 Quick Pick ticket from the Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest.

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

“We didn’t believe it,” Ho said. “We didn’t think we actually won at first.”

Ho said he saw that a winning $2 million ticket came from Wake Forest, and that’s when he checked their numbers and saw they had the winning ticket.

“I told my wife’s parents we won, and they were like, ‘Are you sure?’” Ho said.

They arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim their prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home $1,425,001.

