(WGHP) — Numbers will be revealed for the largest jackpot offered in Mega Millions history on Tuesday night, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The $1.55 billion prize ranks as the third largest in U.S. history.

A winner on Tuesday could claim the estimated jackpot as a $1.55 billion annuity or $757.2 million in cash.

Mega Millions has gone 31 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18 in New York.

The jackpot has been hit six times so far in 2023.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

