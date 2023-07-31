BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Jodi Owens, of Shallotte, won $100,000 after doing yardwork, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Owens, a retired nurse practitioner who worked with the elderly for 25 years, said she took a break from doing yardwork to run out and grab some dog food.

She stopped at the Civietown Mini Mart on Holden Beach Road in Shallotte and bought a lottery ticket that she scratched when she got home.

“I’m still in shock,” Owens said. “It’s truly a blessing.”

She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,259.

“I’m going to pay my mortgage off and pay my car off,” she said. “I’m thinking about getting a manicure/pedicure too.”

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.