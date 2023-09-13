GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Creedmoor resident Kendrick Woods stopped cooking breakfast Saturday morning to check his Cash 5 tickets and realized he won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Something just came into my mind saying, ‘Check your Cash 5,’” Woods said. “I was in the middle of cooking some sausages.”

He pulled up the numbers from Friday’s drawing and saw that he matched all five white balls.

“It shocked me so bad,” he said. “I ran upstairs and woke my wife up to tell her.”

Woods said he always believed something like this would happen to him.

“I kept saying to myself that one day I would win the lottery,” Woods said. “My day finally came.”

Woods bought his $1 Quick Pick ticket from BP on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. He said he has big plans for his winnings.

“My goal is to use the money to get a house,” Woods said.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,250.

“Just was in the right place at the right time,” he said. “It is truly a blessing.”

