WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Roger Lundy, of Fuquay-Varina, says he has wanted a new car for years and, after winning a $100,000 top prize in a second-chance drawing, now he can get one, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We really need a new car,” he said. “We might get a Hyundai Palisade.”

Lundy won his prize in the Season-End Extravaganza second-chance drawing on Wednesday. The drawing had more than 4.2 million entries.

“This was the biggest drawing for the whole year, so I threw a bunch of extra points in there,” he said.

Lundy told his wife he won after he got an email notification Thursday morning.

“She thought I was pulling her leg,” Lundy said. “We are both thrilled.”

He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,500.

