MORGANTON, N.C. (WGHP) — John Miseo, of Morganton, bought a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“I’m not really a lucky person, but I guess that’s turned around,” he said.

Miseo bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Quality Mart on South Sterling Street in Morganton.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Sept. 11 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“When I first checked the numbers, I knew I won something, but I didn’t know how much,” Miseo said. “The next day I went online to see what I won, and I thought, ‘Oh, no. This can’t be right.’”

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,271.

Miseo said he will use his winnings to pay some bills.

