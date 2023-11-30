Joshua Allen, of Raleigh, recently missed a jackpot win by one number, but he didn’t miss on Tuesday night when he matched all five numbers to win a $662,878 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“About a week ago, I actually matched four of the five balls playing Cash 5,” he said.

Allen said he already knows what he wants to do with his winnings.

“I can use this money to put a down payment on a house,” he said.

Allen said the main reason he bought the $1 Cash 5 ticket was because his grandfather used to love playing Cash 5.

“It was always his favorite game over the years, so I decided to play it because he did,” Allen said.

He bought his winning Quick Pick ticket online.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls playing Cash 5 are 1 in 962,598.

“It was surreal,” Allen said.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $472,303.

Allen said in addition to looking for a house, he plans to pay off some student loans.

