HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Linda Benefiel, of Fuquay-Varina, won a $200,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It was surreal and just overwhelming,” Benefiel said. “We’re still in awe.”

Benefiel said she got home from work Monday night after a long and stressful day, and her partner bought a Lightning 7’s scratch-off.

“My honey bought it for me,” Benefiel said. “He said for some reason that one stood out to him.”

Her partner bought the lucky $5 ticket from Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North in Fuquay-Varina.

Benefiel said that once she started scratching and saw how much she won, she yelled at him to come look.

“He got so excited and said, ‘We won $200?’” she said. “I told him, ‘No, we won $200,000. Next thing I know, we were both crying.”

Benefiel arrived at the lottery headquarters on Wednesday to claim her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

“We decided we are going to pay off our mortgage,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful feeling.”

