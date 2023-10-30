JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — David Shafer, of Benson, won a $236,439 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I always joked with people at stores that I want the ticket that will take me to Raleigh,” Shafer said. “I’m still kind of in shock though.”

Players who win big lottery prizes like Shafer’s jackpot win are required to claim them at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Shafer bought his winning $10 50X The Cash ticket Tuesday night from Country Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson.

He said he initially thought someone else won the jackpot.

“I saw the jackpot went down from over $200,000 to $20,000, so I figured somebody else just won,” Shafer said. “It took a minute to set in.”

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $236,439.

Since Shafer bought a $10 ticket, he received 100% of the progressive jackpot.

“I never pictured winning something like this,” Shafer said. “I thought about it, though.”

He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $168,466.

Shafer said he will put most of his winnings in the bank.

