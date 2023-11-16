MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Rose Anderson, of Pinehurst, bought a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize on Monday, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I didn’t plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew,” she said. “I guess I have my thirst to thank.”

Anderson bought her winning $3 Quick Pick ticket from Quality Mart on Old U.S. 1 South in Southern Pines.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“I was speechless,” she said. “I just literally sat there looking at it for a while.”

Anderson said she chose to share the prize with her fiancé.

“I called him on the phone and said, ‘I think I won $100,000,’’ she said.

They arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim the prize.

They each claimed $50,000. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they both took home $35,625.

“I’m going to take care of some bills and then help some people that I know who need some help,” Anderson said.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.