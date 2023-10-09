ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Donald Bien, of Mayodan, participated in a second-chance drawing and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bien won the top prize in Wednesday’s 2023 Multiply The Cash Second Chance drawing.

The drawing had more than 60 million entries.

Bien arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $142,500.

