REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Garry Fountain, of Reidsville, bought a $20 scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Fountain, a retired construction worker, stopped at the One Stop Grocery on Vance Street in Reidsville where he used his winnings from a previous ticket to buy one Big Cash Payout ticket.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

Fountain says he will use his big win to make his retirement “more enjoyable.”

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.