(WGHP) –The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $1.72 billion were drawn on Wednesday.

The numbers are 24, 52, 40, 22, 64, and the Powerball number is 10.

A winner could claim the jackpot as a $1.72 billion annuity or $756.6 million in cash.

Wednesday’s jackpot represents the second largest in U.S. history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Here are the top five jackpots:

1. $2.04 billion — Powerball (Nov. 8, 2022) — won by a single ticket in California.

2. $1.72 billion — Powerball — the current jackpot

3. $1.602 billion — Mega Millions (Aug. 8, 2023) — won by a single ticket from Florida.

4. $1.586 billion — Powerball (Jan. 13, 2016) — shared by three winning tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee

5. $1.537 billion — (Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018) — won by a single ticket from South Carolina

In Monday’s drawing, four different tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning tickets came from:

Kp Food Mart on U.S. 74 Business in Bostic

Gas Center on North College Road in Wilmington

Publix on Benfield Road in Charlotte

Family Fare on South Main Street in Graham

