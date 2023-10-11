(WGHP) –The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot of $1.72 billion were drawn on Wednesday.
The numbers are 24, 52, 40, 22, 64, and the Powerball number is 10.
A winner could claim the jackpot as a $1.72 billion annuity or $756.6 million in cash.
Wednesday’s jackpot represents the second largest in U.S. history, according to the NC Education Lottery.
Here are the top five jackpots:
1. $2.04 billion — Powerball (Nov. 8, 2022) — won by a single ticket in California.
2. $1.72 billion — Powerball — the current jackpot
3. $1.602 billion — Mega Millions (Aug. 8, 2023) — won by a single ticket from Florida.
4. $1.586 billion — Powerball (Jan. 13, 2016) — shared by three winning tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee
5. $1.537 billion — (Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018) — won by a single ticket from South Carolina
In Monday’s drawing, four different tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning tickets came from:
- Kp Food Mart on U.S. 74 Business in Bostic
- Gas Center on North College Road in Wilmington
- Publix on Benfield Road in Charlotte
- Family Fare on South Main Street in Graham
Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?
Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.
You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.